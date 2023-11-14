Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.69. The company had a trading volume of 932,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,804. The company has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

