Burney Co. Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.35% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $23.31. 653,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

