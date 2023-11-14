Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $268.36. 211,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

