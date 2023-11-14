Burney Co. Has $10.70 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 520.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $364.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

