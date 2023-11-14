Burney Co. Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. 112,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,673. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

