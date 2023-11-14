Burney Co. Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 383,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,331. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $52.09.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
