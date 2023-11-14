Burney Co. Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Burney Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.22% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 383,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,331. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.