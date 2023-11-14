Burney Co. Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,379. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

