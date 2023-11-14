Burney Co. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. 385,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.