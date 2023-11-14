Burney Co. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burney Co. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.09. The stock had a trading volume of 342,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $216.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

