Burney Co. Has $15.82 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission comprises 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Allison Transmission worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 61,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

NYSE ALSN traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

