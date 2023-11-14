Burney Co. Has $26.61 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burney Co. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.2% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $21.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,728.88. 20,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,550.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,522.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

