Burney Co. Has $32.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,717,682,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 209,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 192,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $18.47 on Tuesday, hitting $965.40. 380,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $860.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.53. The company has a market capitalization of $398.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.14 and a 52-week high of $966.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.