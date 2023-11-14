Burney Co. Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 25,465.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.74. 232,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

