Burney Co. Has $9.37 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $70,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 435,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of BERY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 112,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

