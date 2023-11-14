Burney Co. Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burney Co. owned 0.49% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. 107,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

