Burney Co. Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 1.93% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 9,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,871. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

