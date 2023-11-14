Burney Co. Increases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS traded up $5.48 on Tuesday, reaching $273.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

