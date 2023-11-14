Burney Co. Purchases 10,456 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.86. 503,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,744. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.