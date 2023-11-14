Burney Co. Purchases 7,421 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TRV traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.