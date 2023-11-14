Burney Co. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $372.46. The stock had a trading volume of 435,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.37. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

