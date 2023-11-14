Burney Co. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Burney Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $372.46. The stock had a trading volume of 435,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.37. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.