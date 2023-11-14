Burney Co. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $8.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.78. The company had a trading volume of 974,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,836. The stock has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

