Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $615.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,514. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $575.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.72. The stock has a market cap of $584.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.