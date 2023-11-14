Burney Co. Sells 13,336 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $20.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.77 and a 200 day moving average of $423.23. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $492.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

