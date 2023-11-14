Burney Co. Sells 18,516 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,516 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive makes up 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Group 1 Automotive worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:GPI traded up $17.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,056. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.87 and a 52-week high of $286.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

