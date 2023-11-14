Burney Co. Sells 2,425 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.14% of Chemours worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chemours by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 452,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,893. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -48.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.