Burney Co. Sells 28,775 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 0.8% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $24,276,860,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. 439,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

