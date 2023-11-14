Burney Co. Sells 3,140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $316.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

