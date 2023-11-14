Burney Co. Sells 454 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

NYSE UHS traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $132.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

