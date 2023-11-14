Burney Co. Sells 482 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 24,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 242.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.7 %

RGA stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.90. 48,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

