Burney Co. Sells 59,191 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,191 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 698,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

