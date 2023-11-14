Burney Co. Sells 6,309 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 316,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

