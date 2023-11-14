Burney Co. Sells 6,830 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 360.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Price Performance

KR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 603,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

