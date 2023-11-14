Burney Co. Sells 88,592 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,592 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $311,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,702. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

