Burney Co. Sells 920 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Burney Co. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.24. 291,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average is $267.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

