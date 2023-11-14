Burney Co. Sells 9,335 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.91. 5,903,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,347,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.35. The company has a market cap of $860.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $338.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

