Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.36. 211,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $269.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

