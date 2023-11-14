Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 54,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $987.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 571,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,945,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $249,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,513 shares in the company, valued at $15,974,989.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 180.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Caleres by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 75.7% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 252,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

