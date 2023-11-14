California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,916 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $94,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

