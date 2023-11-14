California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 155,225 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $99,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,193.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 117,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 198,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

GM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

