California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,360 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $109,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International
In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson Controls International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.
Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
