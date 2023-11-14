California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,360 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $109,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.