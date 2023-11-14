California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 54,587 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $103,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

