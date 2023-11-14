California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of Ameren worth $132,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

