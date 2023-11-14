Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 279,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMBM

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 64,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,726. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.