Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 279,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMBM

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 64,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,726. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.