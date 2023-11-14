Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 998,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

