Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 112,203 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $69,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,386 shares of company stock worth $6,844,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

