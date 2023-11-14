Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 826,500 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,009,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $50,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. ZTO Express has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.