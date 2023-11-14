Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,488,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,732 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $52,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

