Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 171,884 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,884 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.63% of Shockwave Medical worth $66,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,605,660 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

