Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 9,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of DexCom worth $36,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $269,329,000 after acquiring an additional 125,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

