Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Moderna worth $54,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.